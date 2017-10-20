UNC looking to add to country’s best recruiting class with another top 100 recruit

North Carolina could add its fourth top 100 recruit from the Class of 2018, if he commits there Friday.

Darius Days, a 6-7, 218-pound four-star power forward, is expected to make his college decision and choose between UNC and LSU. Days visited those two schools on Oct. 6, and Oct. 13 respectively.

He also took an official visit to Louisville last month, which was among his top schools before the FBI implicated the school in a college basketball scandal that alleged bribery and corruption. Louisville’s head coach, Rick Pitino, was fired as a result of the allegations.

Days played the last two years for The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla. He recently transferred to IMG Academy over the summer.

Justin Harden, his coach at The Rock School, said Days is a stretch-four. He averaged 17.5 points per game and 9.5 rebounds during his junior season.

“He’s a lot like (Denver Nuggets power forward) Paul Millsap,” Harden said. “He has the ability to stretch the floor and ability to get inside.

“He has a great jump shot and is a high-volume scorer and efficient scorer.”

Harden, a UNC grad, said while he prefers Days go to UNC, he thinks Days will choose LSU. He said LSU’s staff recruited him first and Days always felt comfortable with the coaches. UNC recruited him later and recently emerged as favorites.

Darius Days, shown in a screen-grab from his Twitter account, will make his college decision on Friday. He’s expected to choose between UNC and LSU.

But Harden has no doubt, Days would fit in to either program.

“He’s a fiery competitor, who wants to win everything,” Harden said. “He’s very hard on himself to the point where that is his biggest detriment.

“But you’d rather have that as a coach than someone who doesn’t care.”

Harden said Days is a “decent student.”

“School doesn’t come easily to him, but he certainly works hard to make sure he gets homework done, and do well on his quizzes,” Harden said.

The Tar Heels have commitments from three recruits already. Rechon Black, a 6-7, 175-pound four-star point guard, and the No. 62 overall recruit in the Class of 2018, committed in Jan. 2016. Black plays for Cox Mill High School in Concord.

Coby White, a 6-4, 170-pound five-star combo guard, committed in July 2016. He is ranked No. 23 overall in the Class of 2018, and plays for Greenfield School in Wilson.

And Nassir Little, a 6-7, 205-pound, five-star forward, committed to the Tar Heels earlier this month. He is ranked No. 9 overall by 247sports, and plays for Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando. The Tar Heels have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports.

LSU holds the edge among 247sports Crystal Ball predictions. Of the 22 experts who have predicted his destination, 38 percent believe he will choose UNC, while 56 percent say LSU.