Zion Williamson, No. 2 basketball recruit in the nation, to visit UNC this weekend

Zion Williamson, the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2018, is expected to visit North Carolina, Spartanburg Day athletic director Rita Harrell confirmed.
UNC will be the fourth official visit for Williamson, a 6-5, 272 pound forward from Spartanburg, S.C. The visit is expected to take place this weekend, Harrell said.
Corey Evans, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals, was the first to report the news.
Williamson made an official visit to Duke last weekend and has also made official visits to Kentucky and Kansas. He had an official visit to UCLA set up but canceled it. It is unclear why.
Williamson is also friends with UNC five-star commit Nassir Little.
Recruits are allowed to take five visits. UNC was battling with South Carolina and Clemson, both in Williamson’s home state, for his final visit. Official visits are usually an indicator of a recruit’s top choices.
Williamson who’s often compared to NBA star LeBron James for his athleticism, is one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. His dunks often go viral on social media.
Williamson has not set an official timetable for his college decision, but he has previously said he hopes to make his announcement before the end of 2017. The early signing period for recruits starts on Nov. 8 and ends on Nov. 15.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments