More ‘small ball’ in UNC’s future? That’s up to Roy Williams

If North Carolina goes with a “small ball” lineup this season, Theo Pinson will be ready.

The senior wing also knows it will be on coach Roy Williams’ terms. Williams has traditionally gone with two bigs on the floor at the same time. The inside-out approach has netted Williams 816 wins and three national titles.

So strategy suggestions from the players to the hall-of-fame coach don’t usually gain much traction.

“Yeah, we don’t talk to coach about playing somebody a little bit more,” Pinson said. “That usually doesn’t go that well. He understands the type of players that he has.”

With Pinson, Joel Berry, Cameron Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods and freshman Jalek Felton, Williams has a lot of options at guard.

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man

Without Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks or Tony Bradley, forwards from last year’s national championship team, the options inside are unproven.

That could lead to Williams to use more of four-guard lineup with 6-8 junior forward Luke Maye as the lone big.

“He’s talked a little bit about maybe going small a little bit and being able to spread the floor,” Maye said.

Maye also understands it would be a changeup for Williams.

“Coach wants to play two bigs,” Maye said. “He has always done it. It’s going to be interesting to see how the season unfolds but I’m excited about it.”

Pinson, a wiry 6-6 and with a long reach, can defend bigger players. Williams said last week at media day his biggest concern with going small is rebounding.

UNC led the country in rebounding margin (plus-12.3 per game) last season. Pinson said that Williams trusts Pinson on defense against power forwards.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll play quite a bit of that this year,” Pinson said of the four-guard lineup.