Joel Berry’s teammates hope there is a bright side to his injury

More Videos

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

Pause
Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • UNC's Williams on how Berry broke his hand: 'I said you've got to be kidding me'

    North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about learning how Joel Berry broke his hand and Berry's competitive nature during the ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about learning how Joel Berry broke his hand and Berry's competitive nature during the ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. ACC
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about learning how Joel Berry broke his hand and Berry's competitive nature during the ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. ACC

ACC

Joel Berry’s teammates hope there is a bright side to his injury

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 25, 2017 4:21 PM

CHARLOTTE

North Carolina will start the season without injured star Joel Berry.

The Tar Heels, who are used to these situations by now, are trying to turn the injury into a positive.

The senior guard, the top returning scorer and expected leader of the Tar Heels, is expected to be sidelined for four weeks with a broken bone in his right hand. UNC coach Roy Williams said on Wednesday that Berry suffered the injury on a door after he lost a video game to Theo Pinson and team manager.

Without Berry, who averaged 14.7 points per game last season, UNC will have to lean on Pinson, sophomore Seventh Woods and freshman Jalek Felton to handle the ball more.

Given how UNC adapted in 2016, without star Marcus Paige for six games and again last year with Pinson for 16 games, the players aren’t necessarily worried about Berry’s brief absence.

“I think it helps us in the short-term with guys like Seventh and Jalek just really stepping up and early in the season gaining come confidence and showing coach what they can do,” junior forward Luke Maye said.

Woods played less than 8 minutes per game last season but would have had an expanded role, even with a healthy Berry.

Felton, a 6-3 combo guard, was rated as a top-30 recruit out of West Columbia, S.C.

“He’s an unbelievable scorer,” Maye said of Felton.

Pinson, who led the team with 3.7 assists per game last season, said the expanded opportunity at the start of the 2015-16 season – when Paige had a hand injury – paid off.

“When Marcus went down, I had to step up and play those minutes,” Pinson said. “It gave me confidence. It helped me and it helped coach trust me.”

Pinson believed Felton and Woods could benefit in the same way. He did laugh when asked if the injury might actually be a good sign, given UNC has had an injured player to start the past two seasons and finished each one in the national title game.

“Hopefully we can stop with the injuries and just get into the season with everybody healthy,” Pinson said.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

Pause
Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

View More Video