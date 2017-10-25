More Videos

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man 1:48

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man

Pause
UNC's Pinson: 'I am going to make plays, that is what I do' 2:03

UNC's Pinson: 'I am going to make plays, that is what I do'

UNC's Maye: 'I definitely think guys are still hungry' 2:12

UNC's Maye: 'I definitely think guys are still hungry'

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:43

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • UNC's Fedora: 'I don't question what we're doing'

    University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks with reporters in his Monday press conference following a big loss at Virginia Tech.

University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks with reporters in his Monday press conference following a big loss at Virginia Tech.
University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks with reporters in his Monday press conference following a big loss at Virginia Tech.

ACC

Find out how Roy Williams stood up for UNC football coach Larry Fedora

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 25, 2017 6:11 PM

CHARLOTTE

Even before his star player got hurt, Roy Williams figured Larry Fedora could use friendly ear.

So the North Carolina basketball coach recently went to Fedora’s radio show to support the Tar Heels’ football coach.

“I said there’s a lot of people who are going to be here when you’re winning,” Williams said. “I thought I’d come, I knew I’d get a seat tonight.”

IMG_1007fedora-hyman_22_1_LECLCCD2_L349742459
UNC coach Larry Fedora during this season has endured some of the most challenging moments of his head coaching career.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

UNC’s football team has a 1-7 record and has lost five straight games. Fedora’s sixth team has been decimated by injuries.

UNC will start the basketball season without guard Joel Berry, who broke a bone in his right hand. Williams recounted going to a football game earlier in the season and looking at the depth chart.

“I think somebody told me that of our 44 guys on that two-deep chart, we’ve lost 16 of them,” Williams said. “That’s a huge blow.”

Williams also pointed out that Fedora hadn’t planned on quarterback Mitch Trubisky (he was the second overall pick) or running back Elijah Hood (a seventh-round pick) leaving for the NFL draft.

Add all the injuries to the personnel turnover and the season has gotten away from Fedora.

“It’s just a snowstorm,” Williams said. “It’s a snowball that has gotten bigger and bigger.”

The difficult season doesn’t change Williams’ opinion of Fedora, who led the Heels to 11 wins in 2015 and a Coastal Division title.

“He’s a big-time coach, a big-time person,” Williams said. “There’s nobody pulling harder for him than I am.”

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man 1:48

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man

Pause
UNC's Pinson: 'I am going to make plays, that is what I do' 2:03

UNC's Pinson: 'I am going to make plays, that is what I do'

UNC's Maye: 'I definitely think guys are still hungry' 2:12

UNC's Maye: 'I definitely think guys are still hungry'

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:43

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

View More Video