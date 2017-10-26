Duke’s Grayson Allen dunks over 2 cheerleaders. Why Coach K ‘would have stopped it.’

Remember that dunk Grayson Allen had at Duke’s “Countdown to Craziness” last week?

The one where the senior lined up two Duke cheerleaders and went airborne, looking a lot like that famous Jumpman logo, as blasphemous as that might sound? The one that won the dunk contest and went viral?

Turns out, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t know anything about it until it was over. No permission had been granted by Duke’s top air traffic controller to his best player.

“He wouldn’t have if I asked him, so I decided to ask for forgiveness afterwards,” a smiling Allen said Wednesday at ACC Operation Basketball.

Allen said Marshall Plumlee, a former teammate, had been dogging him about doing something special at the dunk contest.

“Marshall was one of the judges and he said he wasn’t going to give me a 10 unless I did something he couldn’t do, which is not easy when you’re a 7-footer,” Allen said. “I figured Marshall wouldn’t want to jump over two people so I literally decided right then to do it.

“I knew Coach K wasn’t going to like it but I knew I had to do it.”

So up, up, up and over the cheerleaders Allen went. The Cameron crowd loved it.

And Coach K?

The last thing Duke needed was to have Allen land awkwardly and suffer an injury. And he did pull a second cheerleader into the mix to get that “10.”

“I would have stopped it but they were short,” Krzyzewski quipped of the cheerleaders.

Krzyzewski said Allen later reminded him that he once jumped over Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones when they were at Duke.

“I’m proud of him a lot,” Krzyzewski said of Allen, the team captain this season. “Even for his song he used the student song to be introduced.”

As for the dunk, “But I’m always a little concerned about that,” Krzyzewski said.