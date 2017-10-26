ACC preseason media basketball poll is out. How did Duke, UNC and NC State fare?

Duke won the ACC championship last season and is favored to do it again in 2017-18.
The ACC preseason media poll, released Thursday, had the Blue Devils receiving 57 of 69 first-place votes in the media balloting at ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte.
North Carolina, the defending national champion, had seven first-place votes and was picked to finish second. N.C. State, in Kevin Keatts’ first year as coach, was picked for a 12th-place finish in the 15-team league.
Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson, a senior forward, was an overwhelming choice to be the league’s player of the year. Colson received 49 votes, well ahead of Duke’s Grayson Allen and UNC’s Joel Berry II, who each had nine votes.
Duke’s Marvin Bagley III was named preseason rookie of the year.
Colson, Allen, Berry and Bagley were selected to the All-ACC first team along with Ben Lammers of Georgia Tech, the ACC defensive player last season.
It was the 18th time in the 49-year history of the poll, and the 17th time under Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, that Duke has been the preseason favorite.
ACC Operation Basketball
2017-18 Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Team & Points
1. Duke (57) - 1020
2. North Carolina (7) - 921
3. Notre Dame (4) - 852
4. Miami (1) - 809
5. Louisville - 733
6. Virginia - 690
7. Virginia Tech - 549
8. Florida State – 519
9. Georgia Tech - 468
10. Syracuse - 420
11. Wake Forest - 378
12. NC State - 310
13. Clemson - 289
14. Boston College - 181
15. Pittsburgh – 141
2017-18 Preseason All-ACC Team
(votes in parenthesis)
First Team
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (64)
Grayson Allen, Duke (60)
Joel Berry II, North Carolina (58)
Marvin Bagley III, Duke (26)
Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (25)
Second Team
Bruce Brown Jr., Miami (22)
Quentin Snider, Louisville (12)
Deng Adel, Louisville (12)
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech (11)
Jerome Robinson, Boston College (11)
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (49)
Grayson Allen, Duke (9)
Joel Berry II, North Carolina (9)
Bruce Brown Jr., Miami (1)
Jerome Robinson, Boston College (1)
ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year
Marvin Bagley III, Duke (58)
Lonnie Walker IV, Miami (3)
Lavar Batts Jr., NC State (2)
M.J. Walker, Florida State (2)
Jalek Felton, North Carolina (1)
Aamir Simms, Clemson (1)
Oshae Brissett, Syracuse (1)
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia (1)
