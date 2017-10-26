ACC preseason media basketball poll is out. How did Duke, UNC and NC State fare?

More Videos 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues Pause 0:32 Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 3:17 Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 3:23 Moose and McCormick: gunpowder in the air at Milltown Showdown 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:00 York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 0:43 Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coach K on his young team: 'They want to learn' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about the Blue Devils basketball team and his highly touted freshman class during the ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about the Blue Devils basketball team and his highly touted freshman class during the ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. ACC

