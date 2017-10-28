Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs. Barton College exhibition

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) tries for a steal from Barton College’s Michael Boykin (4) during the second half of their exhibition game on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket for two of his game high 18 points against Barton College’s Michael Boykin (4) and Isaiah Reddish (10) during the first half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina recruit Zion Williamson, left, sits beside former Tar Heel great Phil Ford prior to the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot over Barton College’s Zach Grant (14) during the first half of their NCAA exhibition basketball game on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) breaks through the Barton College defense for two of his 11 points during the first half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Barton College’s Michael Boykin (4) during the first half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket past the Barton College defense of Jeff Gordon (31) and Chris Cook (35) during the first half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) between Jake Kakar (3) and Chris Cook (35) during the first half of their exhibition game on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Barton College’s Chris Cook (35) and Jeff Gordon (31) during the first half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) drives to the basket for two of his 13 points during the first half against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) muscles his way to the basket between Barton College’s Blake Burdack (34) and Zach Grant (14) during the first half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) collides with Baton College’s Michael Boykin (4) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Baton College’s Blake Burdack (34) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) puts up a shot over Baton College’s Blake Burdack (34) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) drives to the basket past Barton College’s Matt Woods (1) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the first half of their exhibition game against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with Luke Maye (32) during the first half of their exhibition game against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points against Barton College during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) blocks a shot by Barton College’s Michael Boykin (4) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Huffman had five blocks in the Tar Heels season opening exhibition game.
North Carolina freshman Brandon Huffman (42) dunks over Barton College’s Michael Boykin (4) and Matt Woods (1) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina senior Joel Berry II (2), out with a broken hand, watches the second half of the Tar Heels' exhibition game against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Garrison Brooks (15) secure a loose ball during the second half against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) blocks a shot by Barton College’s Jeff Gordon (31) during the second half on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Huffman had five blocks in the Tar Heels season opening exhibition game.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half of their exhibition game against Barton College on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Barton College coach Ron Lievense reacts to a turnover by his team during the second half against North Carolina on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
