Duke lands Joey Baker, the Blue Devils’ first 5-star recruit from the Class of 2019

Five-star recruit Joey Baker verbally committed to Duke Sunday night.
Baker, a 6-7, 190-pound small forward, who plays for Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, is the No. 20 overall recruit in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.
“I’m joining the brother hood,” he tweeted, with a picture of himself photoshopped wearing a Duke jersey.
I'm joining the brother hood ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kDBB8iwfBp— Joey Baker (@Joey_bvker) October 30, 2017
Baker was also a UNC and N.C. State target.
But things began to shift when Duke offered him a scholarship on Sept. 30, during an unofficial visit. He also attended Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 20.
Baker averaged 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Trinity Christian School. He is the first recruit from the Class of 2019 to commit to Duke.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments