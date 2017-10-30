A screenshot of a tweet from Joey Baker announcing his comittment to Duke.
A screenshot of a tweet from Joey Baker announcing his comittment to Duke.
A screenshot of a tweet from Joey Baker announcing his comittment to Duke.

ACC

Duke lands Joey Baker, the Blue Devils’ first 5-star recruit from the Class of 2019

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

October 30, 2017 10:33 AM

Five-star recruit Joey Baker verbally committed to Duke Sunday night.

Baker, a 6-7, 190-pound small forward, who plays for Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, is the No. 20 overall recruit in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“I’m joining the brother hood,” he tweeted, with a picture of himself photoshopped wearing a Duke jersey.

Baker was also a UNC and N.C. State target.

But things began to shift when Duke offered him a scholarship on Sept. 30, during an unofficial visit. He also attended Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 20.

Baker averaged 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Trinity Christian School. He is the first recruit from the Class of 2019 to commit to Duke.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans 1:02

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans
Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility
Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 1:02

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

View More Video