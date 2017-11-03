Duke's Trevon Duval drives against Northwest Missouri State's Justin Pitts in October.
ACC

Duke freshman guard Trevon Duval suspended

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 03, 2017 3:03 PM

DURHAM

Duke freshman point guard Trevon Duval has been suspended for the Blue Devils’ exhibition game against Bowie State, a spokesperson for the school said Friday afternoon.

The suspension was “due to a violation of team standards,” the school said in a press release. It is unclear what those standards were.

Duval, who is 6-3 and 186 pounds, was the No. 1 ranked point guard coming out of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He had seven points and five assists in Duke’s first exhibition game against Division II champions Northwest Missouri State last week.

  • Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video

    In a video posted by Duke on social media Tuesday, Grayson Allen throws a pass through a car’s sunroof to Trevon Duval, who grabs the basketball and slams it through a homeowner’s driveway basket.

Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video

In a video posted by Duke on social media Tuesday, Grayson Allen throws a pass through a car’s sunroof to Trevon Duval, who grabs the basketball and slams it through a homeowner’s driveway basket.

Courtesy of Duke Basketball

Following that 93-60 win, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was complimentary of his freshman guard.

“Trevon had a terrific game,” he said. “He made some really simple, great passes and guarding their best player whose good. He did a good job on him.”

Freshman point guard Jordan Goldwire will likely start in replace of Duval. Duke plays its first regular season game on Nov. 10 against Elon. As of right now, Duval is only suspended for the exhibition game.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

