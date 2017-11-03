Wake Forest High’s Devon Lawrence, right, stiff arms Page defender Ronald Polite, left, in the NCHSAA 4AA football championship game in 2016. Wake Forest won the game 29-0.
Wake Forest running back Devon Lawrence commits to UNC

By Jonas Pope IV And J. Mike Blake

November 03, 2017 10:27 PM

Devon Lawrence is going to be a Tar Heel.

Lawrence, the 3-star running back from Wake Forest High School, made his announcement Friday night after the Cougars played host to rival Heritage High. Lawrence had narrowed his list down to North Carolina and UCLA.

The Tar Heels seemed to always be the favorite. Lawrence took two visits to Chapel Hill recently - when UNC hosted Notre Dame and Miami - but never made an official trip to Los Angeles.

According to 247sports, Lawrence is the 18th best player in the state.

Last year he led Wake Forest to a 4AA state title and finished with 1,533 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns.

“At my position, I like what they do (at UNC),” Lawrence said earlier this month. “They send them out the backfield, they run them, they throw deep. That’s what I like.”

Lawrence, who plans to enroll at UNC in January, said getting an opportunity to play early was a huge factor in his decision. The Tar Heels should return sophomore Jordan Brown and freshman Michael Carter next season. Lawrence spoke highly of UNC running backs coach DeAndre Smith and the relationship they were able to build during the process.

“He’s just a down to earth guy,” Lawrence said. “Every time I talk to him in person I feel like he is keeping it real with me.”

After missing out on Bryce Love (Stanford) and Devon’s older brother Dexter (Clemson), North Carolina suddenly has a Wake Forest pipeline. Defensive end Xach Gill is a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels this season, while Lawrence’s current teammate, defensive back Javon Terry, committed to North Carolina in June.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

