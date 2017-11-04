ACC

Duke freshmen Alex O’Connell and Jordan Goldwire sitting out exhibition game

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 04, 2017 1:17 PM

Duke freshmen Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell will sit out Saturday’s exhibition game against Bowie State, joining freshman guard Trevon Duval, who was suspended Friday for a “violation of team standards.”

O’Connell, a 6-6, 171 pound guard, and Goldwire, a 6-2, 172-pound guard, were both wearing street clothes before the game. Goldwire would have likely started in replace of Duval. Instead, the two freshmen sat at the end of the bench with Duval.

It is not clear why they sat.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

