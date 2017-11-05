Photo Gallery : Tar Heels, Pirates, Spartans and Seahawks hold joint charity basketball jamboree

North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) is congratulated by his teammates during a scrimmage against UNC-W during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talks with North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina coach Roy Williams greet UNC-Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath prior to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talks with East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo prior to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talks with North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) tries for a steal from East Carolina’s Kentrell Barkley (15) during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot against East Carolina during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot against East Carolina during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo reacts to a call against his team during a scrimmage against North Carolina at the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with UNC-G coach Wes Miller and UNC-W coach C.B. McGrath during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II, center, out with a broken hand watches his teammates during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against UNC-G’s James Dickey III during an exhibition scrimmage at the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team against UNC-G during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket for a fast break basket against UNC-W during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) muscles his way to the basket during an exhibition scrimmage against UNC-W during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC-W coach C.B. McGrath directs his team during a scrimmage against North Carolina at he North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with official Roger Ayers during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) defends East Carolina’s Addison Hill (41) during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC-G head coach Wes Miller directs his team during a scrimmage against North Carolina at the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo talks with Jabari Craig (25) during the Pirate’s scrimmage against North Carolina at the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) congratulates teammate Cameron Johnson (13) after Johnson sank and basket and drew a foul against UNC-G during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Luke Maye (32) trap East Carolina’s Isaac Fleming (0) during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) blocks a shot by East Carolina’s Isaac Fleming (0) during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC-G head coach Wes Miller directs his team during a scrimmage against North Carolina at the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC-G’s Isaiah Miller (24) looks for an open teammate under pressure from North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talks with Tar Heel great Phil Ford during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) starts a fast break against UNC-W during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) dives to the court to collect a loose ball with UNC-W’s Devonte Cacok (15) during an exhibition scrimmage at the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) dives under UNC-W’s Jeffery Gary (5) for a loose ball during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC-Wilmington’s Jordan Talley (4) drives against North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during an exhibition scrimmage during the North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The exhibition scrimmages included UNC-G, UNC-W, East Carolina and North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com