Here’s who Duke has signed so far during the college basketball early signing period

Tre Jones
Tre Jones, the country’s top point guard, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Duke, he posted on Twitter.
Jones, who is 6-2, 171 pounds, is ranked No. 6 overall in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports’ composite rankings.
It’s official!⚪️ @DukeMBB #TheBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/dLFouaPHmh— Tre Jones (@trejones03) November 8, 2017
Jones, the brother of former Duke point guard Tyus Jones, averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds per game at Apple Valley High School in St. Paul, Minn. During his sophomore season, he played with Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr.
