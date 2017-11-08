Tre Jones, the country’s top point guard, signed a National Letter of Intent to play with Duke.
Tre Jones, the country’s top point guard, signed a National Letter of Intent to play with Duke. The Herald-Sun
Tre Jones, the country’s top point guard, signed a National Letter of Intent to play with Duke. The Herald-Sun

ACC

Here’s who Duke has signed so far during the college basketball early signing period

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 08, 2017 11:29 AM

We’re keeping up with the Class of 2018 early signing period for college basketball, which starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 15.

Here’s who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Duke:

Tre Jones

Tre Jones, the country’s top point guard, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Duke, he posted on Twitter.

Jones, who is 6-2, 171 pounds, is ranked No. 6 overall in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports’ composite rankings.

Jones, the brother of former Duke point guard Tyus Jones, averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds per game at Apple Valley High School in St. Paul, Minn. During his sophomore season, he played with Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr.

This is a developing story that we’ll continue to update.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans 1:02

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans
Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility
Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 1:02

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

View More Video