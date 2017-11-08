Here’s who has signed a National Letter of Intent with UNC basketball

We’re keeping up with the Class of 2018 early signing period for college basketball, which starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 15.

Here’s who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at North Carolina:

Coby White

Coby White, a combo guard from Greenfield School in Wilson, signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heels on Wednesday. White, a 5-star recruit according to 247Sports, committed to UNC on July 28, three days after the Tar Heels extended an offer.

White, 6-4, 170 pounds, is the third-ranked player in the state and the No. 2 combo guard in the nation.

This is a developing story that we’ll continue to update.