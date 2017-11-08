Coby White, right, signed a National Letter of Intent with North Carolina on Wednesday.
Here’s who has signed a National Letter of Intent with UNC basketball

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

November 08, 2017 1:48 PM

We’re keeping up with the Class of 2018 early signing period for college basketball, which starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 15.

Here’s who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at North Carolina:

Coby White

Coby White, a combo guard from Greenfield School in Wilson, signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heels on Wednesday. White, a 5-star recruit according to 247Sports, committed to UNC on July 28, three days after the Tar Heels extended an offer.

White, 6-4, 170 pounds, is the third-ranked player in the state and the No. 2 combo guard in the nation.

This is a developing story that we’ll continue to update.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

