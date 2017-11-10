Photo Gallery: Tar Heels open season against Northern Iowa

North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Northern Iowa’s Klint Carlson (2) during the second half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) warms up with his teammates prior to the Tar Heels’ season opener against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry is not expected to play as he recovers from an injured hand.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his team stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) secures an offensive rebound from Northern Iowa’s Austin Phufe (50) during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the first half against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) scores and draws a foul from Northern Iowa’s Bennett Koch (25) during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brooks scored 14 points in his freshman debut for the Tar Heels.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Northern Iowa’s Austin Phufe (50) during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson reacts to a call against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Northern Iowa’s Bennett Koch (25) gets an early first half dunk over North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) puts up a shot between Northern Iowa’s Juwan McCloud (13) and Isaiah Brown (24) during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Northern Iowa’s Ted Friedman (3) for two of his 12 points during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) and the Tar Heels’ bench celebrate a 15 point first half lead over Northern Iowa during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket past Northern Iowa’s Klint Carlson (2) during the second half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead all scores with 26 points in the Tar Heels’ 86-69 victory.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Northern Iowa’s Klint Carlson (2) during the second half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives around Northern Iowa’s Austin Phufe (50) during the second half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead all scores with 26 points in the Tar Heels’ 86-69 victory.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) starts a fast break after making a steal from Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown (24) during the first half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Northern Iowa’s Tywhon Pickford (4) collides with North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) as they go after a loose ball during the second half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dives after a loose ball with Northern Iowa’s Tywhon Pickford (4) during the second half on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) smiles as he come out of the game during the second half against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams scored 10 points, made three steals and had five assists.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) goes for a dunk during the second half against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) points to his teammates during the second half against Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry did not play as he recovers from an injured hand.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) comes of the game after scoring 26 points and is congratulated by teammates Joel Berry II (2) and Cameron Johnson (13) as the Tar Heels rolled to an 86-69 victory over Northern Iowa on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
