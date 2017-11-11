Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski eclipses 1,000 wins at Duke with win over Utah Valley State

For Mike Krzyzewski, 1,000 wins at Duke was hard to believe.
So much so, that he said he tried not to think about it.
The Cameron Crazies probably didn’t make it easy for him. Many of them wore “1K” painted on their faces for the game. Former players, like Shane Battier and Mike Dunleavy Jr. sat in the stands to watch it happen. Everything was there to remind him that he was one win from 1,000.
“We were 38-47 here, during my first three years,” he said Friday night. “I don’t know if you knew that. There are a lot of people here that donate money that didn’t think I’d win 1,000 games. Me being one of them too.”
But on Saturday night, after Duke’s 99-69 win over Utah Valley State at Cameron Indoor Stadium, he did it.
Utah Valley State did not make it easy.
After the first seven minutes of the game, Utah Valley State led Duke 17-13.
But the Blue Devils forced three turnovers and some missed shots over the next three minute, and went on an 18-3 run, giving them a double digit lead.
The lead gave Duke enough cushion to control the rest of the game.
Duke was, at times, bothered by Utah Valley State’s height, which has four players who are 6-11 or taller, including one 7-footer. Utah Valley State had given Kentucky a scare 24 hours before. The Wolverines led Kentucky at halftime by nine points, before the Wildcats went on a big run in the second half.
But whenever the Blue Devils forced turnovers, it didn’t have to worry about Utah Valley’s height.
The Blue Devils’ starting-five accounted for all of Duke’s 48 first half points. And senior guard Grayson Allen didn’t score until 2:47 left in the first half.
It didn’t matter however, because the four starting freshmen picked up the slack in the first half.
Marvin Bagley III led all scorers with 24 points. Wendell Carter, who was bothered with foul trouble on Friday, had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Trent added 17 points. And Duval had 15 points and 12 assists.
Krzyzewski is the only Division I men’s coach to have 1,000 wins at one school.
Krzyzewski has 1,072 wins total, including his time as the head coach at Army.
