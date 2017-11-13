Jeff Capel Jr., former college hoops coach and father of Duke associate coach, dies

Jeff Capel Jr., the former college basketball coach, and father of Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel III has died, according to a press release by Fayetteville State, where the elder Capel once coached.
He was 64. Capel suffered from ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016. ALS is a progressive neurological disease that causes muscle weakness, muscle atrophy and slurred speech. There is no cure.
The younger Capel wrote about his dad’s disease and how it affected his family in the Players’ Tribune last year.
“It seems like a blur — the tests, the diagnosis, the gradual realization that things would be different from then on — and not much about it makes sense,” Capel wrote. “But one thing always will: Everyone cried but my dad.”
Last February, the elder Capel sat on the bench with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his son during a game against Wake Forest. The Blue Devils won, 99-94.
Capel started his coaching career as an assistant at Wake Forest before moving on to be the head coach at Fayetteville State for four years. He then went on to coach at N.C. A&T for one season before coaching at Old Dominion from 1994 to 2001. He made two NCAA tournaments.
He also spent time in the pros as an assistant coach.
“The Fayetteville State University family is saddened by the passing of one of its most respected alumni and former coaches,” Fayetteville State Chancellor James Anderson wrote in a statement. “Coach Capel and his family are held in high regard by FSU, its alumni and supporters and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, wife, children, and family members during this difficult time.”
