  Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team

    Grayson Allen is the only senior on the freshman-laden Duke basketball team and likes his new leadership position

Grayson Allen is the only senior on the freshman-laden Duke basketball team and likes his new leadership position Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Grayson Allen is the only senior on the freshman-laden Duke basketball team and likes his new leadership position Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

ACC

In his own words: Duke’s Grayson Allen on Grayson Allen

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

November 14, 2017 12:10 PM

In an essay in The Players’ Tribune published Tuesday, Grayson Allen, a Duke senior basketball guard, reflected on the lessons he’s learned at Duke, why he picked the school and why he decided to return for his senior year.

In the humble essay published on the site that presents first-person narratives of athletes, the 6-5, 205-pound guard addresses how he went from being a soccer player as a child to a scrappy “streetball” player in middle school, and how former Duke guard Quinn Cook helped him come out of his quiet shell. He also writes about his mistakes on the court, writing that he’s “harbored a lot of shame and embarrassment” for them.

Among his reflections, Allen recounts how nervous he was to meet Mike Krzyzewski when the Hall of Fame Duke coach visited him and his family in their Jacksonville, Fla., home.

It was Coach K, sitting at his dining room table eating his mother’s signature dish, chicken scampi, Allen wrote.

“The entire time I remember just thinking, Coach K is right here at our dining-room table,” he wrote.

And it was that same man who stood by him at his lowest, he said.

“Over the past couple of years, he’s definitely been hard on me after I’ve fallen short of our program’s standards and my own,” Allen wrote. “He’s never sugarcoated things when I messed something up. But he’s also never tried to shame me. And he’s never given up on me, even when countless others suggested he should.”

  Duke coach Krzyzewski: 'I love Grayson'

    Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tells reporters that he will always have Grayson Allen's back, as will the rest of his team.

Duke coach Krzyzewski: 'I love Grayson'

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tells reporters that he will always have Grayson Allen's back, as will the rest of his team.

The ACC

Allen was stripped of his captaincy in 2016, his junior season, after tripping Elon guard Steven Santa Ana during a game. Allen returned to Duke for his senior season not knowing whether he would regain his title as captain. Duke announced in early October his teammates had elected him as captain this season.

“I stayed at Duke because, like most college students, I still have some growing up to do –and because there’s nowhere else I’d rather do it,” Allen wrote in the essay. “I’m back at Duke because I never left.”

  Grayson Allen: 'There is nothing like being at Duke'

    Duke's Grayson Allen talks about returning to the Blue Devils for his senior year and what he hopes to accomplish this season during ACC Men's Basketball's media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Grayson Allen: 'There is nothing like being at Duke'

Duke's Grayson Allen talks about returning to the Blue Devils for his senior year and what he hopes to accomplish this season during ACC Men's Basketball's media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

ACC

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

