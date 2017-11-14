Duke assistant athletic trainer Jose Fonseca checks on forward Marvin Bagley III during the first half against Michigan State.
Duke assistant athletic trainer Jose Fonseca checks on forward Marvin Bagley III during the first half against Michigan State. Paul Beaty AP
Duke assistant athletic trainer Jose Fonseca checks on forward Marvin Bagley III during the first half against Michigan State. Paul Beaty AP

ACC

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III goes down with injury in first half

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 14, 2017 07:42 PM

CHICAGO

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III went down with an injury midway through the first half. The 6-11, 234-pound forward, lay on the floor for almost three minutes and needed help getting up.

He was taken back to the locker room after a brief stay on the bench. Replay cameras showed Bagley being poked in the eye by teammate Javin DeLaurier.

Bagley averaged 24.5 points per game and 10 rebounds for Duke through the first two games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Dabo Swinney talks recruiting class, 2018 season 7:54

Dabo Swinney talks recruiting class, 2018 season

Pause
Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans 1:02

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration 3:04

Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 1:02

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson 0:54

Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us 2:57

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

Clemson fans arrested after national championship game 0:37

Clemson fans arrested after national championship game

Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship 1:12

Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship 1:53

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

Coach K speaks about Duke freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III as upcoming season opener approaches this Friday night Chuck Liddycliddy@newsobserver.com

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dabo Swinney talks recruiting class, 2018 season 7:54

Dabo Swinney talks recruiting class, 2018 season

Pause
Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans 1:02

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration 3:04

Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 1:02

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson 0:54

Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us 2:57

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

Clemson fans arrested after national championship game 0:37

Clemson fans arrested after national championship game

Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship 1:12

Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship 1:53

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

Dabo Swinney talks recruiting class, 2018 season

View More Video