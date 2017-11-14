Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III goes down with injury in first half

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III went down with an injury midway through the first half. The 6-11, 234-pound forward, lay on the floor for almost three minutes and needed help getting up.
He was taken back to the locker room after a brief stay on the bench. Replay cameras showed Bagley being poked in the eye by teammate Javin DeLaurier.
Bagley averaged 24.5 points per game and 10 rebounds for Duke through the first two games.
Never miss a local story.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments