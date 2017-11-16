Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Bucknell | 11.15.17

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Bucknell’s Nana Foulland (20) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Bucknell’s Nana Foulland (20) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) trap Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot during the first half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) applauds after hitting his first basket against Bucknell during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) battles for a loose ball with Bucknell’s Jimmy Sotos (3) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Bucknell’s Bruce Moore (13) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) makes eye contact with teammate Theo Pinson (1) as the Tar Heels start a fast break during the first half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams paces in front of the bench during the first half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) muscles his way to the basket against Bucknell’s Kimbal Mackenzie (1) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) gets a dunk during the first half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Bucknell’s Zack Thomas (23) during the first half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot over Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot for two of his 16 points during the second half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Bucknell’s Zack Thomas (23) Stephen Brown (2) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Bucknell’s Bruce Moore (13) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead the Tar Heels with 20 points in their 93-81 victory.
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) passes around Bucknell’s Bruce Moore (13) to teammate Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) drives to the basket past Bucknell’s Nana Foulland (20) for two of his 16 points during the second half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Bucknell’s Nana Foulland (20) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead the Tar Heels with 20 points in their 93-81 victory.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) forces a turnover from Bucknell’s Kimbal Mackenzie (1) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) makes a steal from Bucknell’s Kimbal Mackenzie (1) during the second half on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) gets a basket on a fast break during the second half against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) comes out of the game after scoring 16 points against Bucknell on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
