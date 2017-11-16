Montverde Academy’s R.J. Barrett, who’s the No. 1 recruit in the country, signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke on Thursday.
Montverde Academy’s R.J. Barrett, who’s the No. 1 recruit in the country, signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke on Thursday.
Montverde Academy’s R.J. Barrett, who’s the No. 1 recruit in the country, signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke on Thursday.

ACC

RJ Barrett, nation’s No. 1 basketball recruit, officially signs with Duke

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 16, 2017 09:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Top basketball recruit R.J. Barrett has signed with Duke, the team announced on its Twitter account Thursday morning.

Barrett, a 6-6, 180-pound small forward is the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He committed to the Blue Devils last Friday on the Canadian network TSN.

Barrett, who plays for Montverde Academy in Florida, is originally from Canada.

Wednesday marked the end of the early signing period for college basketball. Barrett was the third prospect Duke has signed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the signing period, the Blue Devils also signed No. 4 recruit Cameron Reddish, a 6-7, 211-pound small forward, and No. 6 recruit Tre Jones, a 6-2, 175-pound point guard. Jones is the top-ranked point guard in the country.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his staff have dominated in recruiting, especially over the last few years. He has had the No. 1 or No. 2 recruiting class every year since 2014, and will like be in that position at the end of 2018. 247sports gives Duke the No. 2 recruiting class behind Kansas, which has signed four prospects ranked in the top 40 so far.

Barrett likely won’t be the last recruit Duke signs.

The next time a recruit can sign is in April. Duke, as well as many other top schools, has its eyes set on Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the country.

Williamson, who is known for his dunks that often go viral, has taken four officials visits so far. The 6-6, 275-pound forward, visited Duke, Kentucky and UNC in October, and Kansas in September. It is unclear when Williamson will make a decision.

Duke currently has the No. 2 recruiting class, according to 247sports Composite rankings.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans 1:02

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans
Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility
Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 1:02

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

View More Video