    Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school.

ACC

These are the top basketball recruits Duke, UNC, NCSU could still land

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

November 22, 2017 09:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Class of 2018 early signing period for college basketball is over. While N.C. State, Duke and North Carolina all had future players sign National Letters of Intent, there are a group of top recruits who could still sign with those schools.

Here’s a look at the top players who are still unsigned and could still end up in the Triangle next season:

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports, is the best player still out there. The 6-6, 275-pound small forward from Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C. has narrowed his top five schools down to Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky and Clemson.

Williamson was in Durham on Oct. 20 for Countdown to Craziness, and made his official visit to UNC on Oct. 27 – the same weekend the Tar Heels hosted Barton in an exhibition game. Roy Williams was in the building when Williamson and Spartanburg Day took on the Christ School in Arden, N.C. in the season-opener. Christ School defeated Spartanburg Day, 70-62, despite 46 points and 15 rebounds from Williamson, who averaged 36.8 points per game, 13.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior.

Simisola Shittu

Simisola Shittu, a 6-8, 210 pound power forward from Vermon Academy in Saxtons River, Vt., ranks No. 7 in the nation.

His top five list includes North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State. The Tar Heels appear to be heating up in their quest to land Sittu, who was in Chapel Hill on Nov. 10 when North Carolina hosted Northern Iowa. Roy Williams visited Shittu two days later, according to 247Sports.

Jairus Hamilton

Jairus Hamilton, a 6-foot-8, 209-pound four-star small forward from Cannon School in Concord, is ranked No. 66 in the nation. The schools on his top-five list include N.C. State, Mississippi State, Boston College, Arizona and Maryland, where he appears to be leaning, according to 247Sports.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

