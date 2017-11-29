Here’s where you can watch UNC basketball commit Coby White play this weekend

North Carolina basketball fans who have never seen future Tar Heel Coby White play will have a chance on Saturday.
That’s when White will lead Greenfield High (4-3, 1-0) as they take on local powerhouse Garner High (2-0) in the nightcap game of the Millbrook Showcase at Millbrook High School.
The game between the Knights and Trojans, set to start at 7:30 p.m., will be the fourth and final game of the event. White, who signed his National Letter of Intent with UNC earlier this month, is averaging 32 points per game this season, with a season-high 40 coming in a 78-62 win over York (S.C.) Prep on Nov. 18.
White, a 6-5 guard and five-star recruit, has only been held under 30 points once this season, when he scored 22 in an 81-80 win over United Faith Christian Academy on Nov. 21.
Saturday’s contest will be the third time Greenfield, which is in Wilson, has taken on a Wake County school this season. The Knights defeated Raleigh Homeschool, 84-41, in the season opener behind 32 points from White, and fell to Ravenscroft, 90-68, at home on Nov. 15. White scored 36 in that contest. In Garner, White and the Knights will face, traditionally, one of the best basketball programs in the state.
The Trojans made it to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs last season, the Eastern Regional Finals in 2015-16 and won the 4A title in 2014-15.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV
Millbrook Showcase
Where: Millbrook High School, Raleigh
Cost: $10
When: Saturday
3 p.m. Cardinal Gibbons vs. Mt. Zion
4:30 p.m. Wakefield vs. Green Hope
6 p.m. Millbrook vs. Overhills
7:30 p.m. Garner vs. Greenfield School
