NC State’s Bradley Chubb named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

More Videos

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

  • NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history

    NC State senior defensive lineman Bradley Chubb will play his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 25. Chubb, a mid-season All-American, has set Wolfpack career records for tackles for loss and sacks.

NC State senior defensive lineman Bradley Chubb will play his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 25. Chubb, a mid-season All-American, has set Wolfpack career records for tackles for loss and sacks. ACC and Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State senior defensive lineman Bradley Chubb will play his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 25. Chubb, a mid-season All-American, has set Wolfpack career records for tackles for loss and sacks. ACC and Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

ACC

NC State’s Bradley Chubb named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

November 29, 2017 03:09 PM

RALEIGH

A problem for opposing offenses all season, N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb easily won the ACC defensive player of the year award on Wednesday.

A 6-4, 275-pound senior defensive end, Chubb led the ACC in sacks (10) as well as tackles for loss (26). He had 10 more tackles for loss than any other ACC player and his total is second-best in the country.

With one game remaining in his college career – a bowl game – Chubb already holds N.C. State’s career records with 26 sacks and 60 tackles for loss. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in every N.C. State game but one this season. The ACC named him its defensive lineman of the week three times this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

  • NC State's Chubb makes a breathtaking tackle of Louisville's Lamar Jackson

    On third and two, NC State's Bradley Chubb chases down Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and tackles him for a loss of five yards, forcing Louisville to punt, during the Wolfpack's victory over the Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

NC State's Chubb makes a breathtaking tackle of Louisville's Lamar Jackson

On third and two, NC State's Bradley Chubb chases down Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and tackles him for a loss of five yards, forcing Louisville to punt, during the Wolfpack's victory over the Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The league’s panel of 14 head coaches and select 45 media members voted him the overwhelming winner as defensive player of the year. Chubb received 45 votes, followed by Clemson’s Clelin Farrell and Christian Wilkins, who each received four votes. Others receiving votes were Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding with two each and Miami teammates Jaquan Johnson and Shaquille Quarterman, with one each.

Chubb joins Levar Fisher as the only N.C. State players to win the ACC defensive player of the year award. Fisher, a linebacker, won the award in 2000.

Chubb is also a finalist to win the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski awards, given to the nation’s top defensive player, and is a semifinalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end.

More Videos

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

  • ACC Player of the Year Lamar Jackson

    Highlights of Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson, ACC Offsive and Overall Player of the Year.

ACC Player of the Year Lamar Jackson

Highlights of Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson, ACC Offsive and Overall Player of the Year.

The ACC

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

View More Video