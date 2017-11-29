NC State’s Bradley Chubb named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

More Videos 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery Pause 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:50 Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 0:35 Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history NC State senior defensive lineman Bradley Chubb will play his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 25. Chubb, a mid-season All-American, has set Wolfpack career records for tackles for loss and sacks. NC State senior defensive lineman Bradley Chubb will play his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 25. Chubb, a mid-season All-American, has set Wolfpack career records for tackles for loss and sacks. ACC and Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

