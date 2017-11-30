Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Michigan |11.29.17

North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) chest bumps teammate Garrison Brooks (15) after a dunk by Brooks during the second half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Michigan’s Charles Matthews (1) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot over Michigan’s Duncan Robinson (22) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry scored 17 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) applauds a basket by teammate Luke Maye during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Michigan’s Duncan Robinson (22) during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead all scores with 27 points in the Tar Heels’ 86-71 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams cracks a smile as officials review a basket during the first half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Sterling Manley (21) tries for a steal from Michigan’s Charles Matthews (1) and Mortiz Wagner (13) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Michigan coach John Beilein directs his players during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his ten points in the first half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Michigan’s Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina assistant coach Brad Frederick reacts as the Tar Heels open a lead over Michigan during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) draws a foul from Michigan’s Duncan Robinson (22) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Michigan’s Jaaron Simmons (5) get tangled with North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the fist half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Michigan’s Mortiz Wagner (13) during the first half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Michigan’s Charles Matthews (1) during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13), center, out with an injury, applauds his teammates during the second half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson is recovering following knee surgery two weeks ago.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a there point shot over Michigan’s Muhannad-Ali Abdur Rahkman (12) during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Michigan coach John Beilein reacts after a turnover by his team during the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) dives into the crowd chasing a loose ball during the second half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) hits the court to recover a loose ball between Michigan’s Zavier Simpson (3) and Mortiz Wagner (13) during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) reacts after the Tar Heels opened a 20 point lead over Michigan during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC chancellor Carol Folt gives a thumbs-up after a ceremony where Steve and Debbie Vetter, gave the university a $10 million leadership gift to support Tar Heel student-athletes on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot over Michigan’s Jon Teske (15) in the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) collects one of his five defensive rebounds in the second half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells instructions to his players during the second half against Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Michigan’s Isaiah Livers (4) and Mortiz Wagner (13) during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) splits the Michigan defense of Muhannad-Ali Abdur Rahkman (12), Isaiah Livers (4) and Mortiz Wagner (13) during the second half on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
