Early-season grind getting UNC ready for return trip to Charlotte

Theo Pinson on Luke Maye: “He’s becoming a star overnight” Listen to Theo Pinson and Luke Maye talk about the Tar Heels’ win over Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Listen to Theo Pinson and Luke Maye talk about the Tar Heels’ win over Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

