Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats Davidson |12.01.17

North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) watch his shot drop into the basket as he is blocked out by Davidson’s Dusan Kovacevic (0) and Peyton Aldridge (23) during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Maye scored 24 points in the Tar Heels’ 85-75 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) looses the ball during the first half against Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams signals for a walking call against Davidson during the first half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) puts up a shot over Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) during the first half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) draws a foul from Davidson’s Rusty Reigel (32) during the first half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Davidson coach Bob McKillop talks with Rusty Reigel (32) during the first half against North Carolina on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) puts up a shot against Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robinson scored eight points in 13 minutes of play.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives against Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) during the first half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense in the first half against Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Davidson’s Kellan Grady (31) during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Berry lead all scores with 27 points in the Tar Heels’ 85-75 victory.
Davidson coach Bob McKillop argues with the officials during the second half against North Carolina on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his assistants Brad Frederick and Hubert Davis watch Joel Berry II (2) run the offense in the second half against Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Will Magarity (22) and Peyton Aldridge (23) during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Berry led all scores with 27 points in the Tar Heels’ 85-75 victory.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Davidson’s Kellan Grady (31) in the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) breaks through the Davidson defense during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Berry lead all scores with 27 points in the Tar Heels’ 85-75 victory.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) drives to the basket between Davidson’s KiShawn Prichett (20) and Will Magarity (22) during the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robinson scored eight points in 13 minutes of play.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket between Davidson’s Kellan Grady (31) and Peyton Aldridge (23) in the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Sterling Manley (21) during a time-out in the second half against Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gets past Davidson’s Rusty Reigel (32) for two of his seven points on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) gets a dunk in the second half against Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) gets a dunk in the second half against Davidson’s against Oskar Michelsen (15), Kellan Grady (31) and Peyton Aldridge (23) on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Maye scores 24 points in the Tar Heels’ 85-75 victory.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) in the second half on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Joel Berry II (2) come out of the game in the final minute of play against Davidson on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Maye scored 24 points, and Berry scored 27 in the Tar Heels’ 85-75 victory.
