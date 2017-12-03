More Videos

  Roy Williams on Luke Maye: "He's done a marvelous job for us"

    North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ post game comments following win over Tulane on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Luke Maye leads Tar Heels with 22 points.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams' post game comments following win over Tulane on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Luke Maye leads Tar Heels with 22 points.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ post game comments following win over Tulane on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Luke Maye leads Tar Heels with 22 points. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

ACC

Luke Maye leads No. 13 UNC to a lopsided win over Tulane

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

December 03, 2017 04:03 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHAPEL HILL

Luke Maye keeps putting up big numbers, and North Carolina keeps winning.

Maye had 22 points to lead the 13th-ranked Tar Heels to a 97-73 win over Tulane on Sunday afternoon.

Maye cracked the 20-point mark for the seventh time in nine games this season. He already has 187 points on the season and his average has jumped from 5.5 to 20.7 this season.

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Tulane's Blake Paul (23) during the second half on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead North Carolina with 22 points in their 97-73 victory over Tulane.
The junior forward made a fairly large, and famous shot, to beat Kentucky in the NCAA tournament last year but he only had 194 points in 35 games.

Junior guard Kenny Williams added 13 points for UNC (8-1), which was in control of the outmatched Green Wave from start to finish.

The Tar Heels made 67.9 percent (19-of-28) of their shots in the first half and led 23-6 in the first 8 minutes and 52-39 at the half.

Freshman forward Brandon Huffman had seven points in 5 minutes in the first half as UNC’s size was too much for Tulane (6-2). UNC finished with a 45-26 rebounding advantage.

Maye also led UNC in rebounds (10) and had a career-high four blocks.

The biggest roar for the game came when Shea Rush’s 3-pointer from the left corner bounced out, keeping the Tar Heels under the 100-point mark.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

