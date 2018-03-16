Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Lipscomb | 03.16.18

North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) embraces teammate Kenny Williams (24) prior to their game against Lipscomb in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews (24) drives to the basket past North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players on defense against Lipscomb in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Kenny Williams (24) fore a turnover by Michael Buckland (3) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) helps Lipscomb’s Rob Marberry (0) to his feet in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Lipscomb’s George Brammeler (55) defends North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Lipscomb’s Kenny Cooper (21) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) defend Lipscomb’s Kenny Cooper (21) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Theo Pinson in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) celebrates after a basket to give the Tar Heels a 41-34 lead over Lipscomb in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) celebrates with Andrew Platek (3) after a basket to give the Tar Heels a 41-34 lead over Lipscomb in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) celebrates after a basket to give the Tar Heels a 41-34 lead over Lipscomb in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) breaks to the basket past Lipscomb’s Michael Buckland (3) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Lipscomb’s Kenny Cooper (21) defends North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Lipscomb’s Eli Pepper (22) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Joel Berry in the first half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) breaks to the basket past Lipscomb’s Michael Buckland (3) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) blocks a shot by Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews (24) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his team in the first half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team in the first half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three point shot over Lipscomb’s Aaron Korn (23) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Williams lead all scores with 18 points.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team in the first half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three point shot over Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews (24) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Johnson had 12 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) dives for a loose ball against Lipscomb’s Greg Jones (1) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews (24) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Johnson had 12 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Lipscomb’s Eli Pepper (22) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) reacts to a basket by teammate Theo Pinson (1) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Lipscomb’s Rob Marberry (0) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Brandon Robinson (4) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives against Lipscomb’s Matt Rose (12) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Pinson had 15 points in the Tar Heels’ 84-66 victory.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) gets a dunk in the second half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Pinson has 15 points in the Tar Heels’ 84-66 victory.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) gets a dunk in the second half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Pinson has 15 points in the Tar Heels’ 84-66 victory.
North Carolina reserve player Shea Rush (11) scores on a dunk ahead of Lipscomb’s Aaron Korn (23) with :43 seconds to play during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32), Kenny Williams (24) and Joel Berry II (2) watch the reserve players during the final minute in the second half against Lipscomb during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
The Tar Heels’ bench erupts in celebration after a dunk by reserve player Shea Rush (11) in the closing minute of play against Lipscomb, sealing North Carolina’s 84-66 victory in the the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
The Tar Heels’ bench erupts in celebration after a basket by reserve player Shea Rush (11) in the closing minute of play against Lipscomb, sealing North Carolina’s 84-66 victory in the the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) leads the cheers from the Tar Heels’ bench after a dunk by reserve player Shea Rush (11) in the closing minute of play against Lipscom sealing North Carolina’s 84-66 victory in the the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kane Ma (14) puts up a shot over Lipscomb’s Zach Flener (13) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
