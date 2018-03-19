Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Texas A&M | 03.18.18

Down by 20 points in the second half to Texas A&M, North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts as officials review a foul by Kenny Williams during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Texas A&M rolled to a 86-65 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams cuddles his grandson Kayson Newlin prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot over Texas A&M’s T.J. Starks (2) in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) force a turnover by Texas A&M’s Tonny Tyler Davis (34) in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M’s D.J. Hogg (1) and Tonny Trocha-Morelos (10) trap North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Texas A&M’s Tonny Trocha-Morelos (10) in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis (34) in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Texas A&M’s T.J. Starks (2) in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) gets tangles with Texas A&M’s Jay Jay Chandler (0) in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) passes behind his back to teammate Luke Maye (32) for one of his 11 assists in the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M’s T.J. Starks (2) launches a three point shot over North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Starks lead Texas A&M with 21 points in their 86-65 victory over North Carolina.
Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis (34) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M’s Robert Williams (44) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M’s D.J. Hogg (1) launches a three point shot over North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M’s D.J. Hogg (1) celebrates after sinking a three point shot over North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Texas A&M’s D.J. Hogg (1) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis (34) gets dunk in the second half against North Carolina during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his team in the second half against Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul in the first half against Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams puts his arm around Joel Berry II (2) during the second half against Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) defends Texas A&M’s T.J. Starks (2) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) puts up a shot over Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis (34) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) glances at the score during a time out late in the second half against Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Texas A&M’s Tonny Trocha-Morelos (10) in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s starters Luke Maye (32), Joel Berry II (2). Theo Pinson (1), Kenny Williams (24) and Cameron Johnson (13) look to coach Roy Williams for guidance in the second half against Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Down by 20 point in the second half to Texas A&M, North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts as officials review a foul during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Texas A&M rolled to a 86-65 victory.
Down by 20 points in the second half to Texas A&M, North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts as officials review a foul by Kenny Williams during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Texas A&M rolled to a 86-65 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams goes down on his knee during the closing minutes against Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts in the closing minute to North Carolina’s loss to Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) embraces teammate Cameron Johnson (13) after coming out of the game with less than a minute to play against Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) takes a seat on the bench after coming out of the game with less than a minute to play against Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) reacts after coming out of the game in the closing minute during North Carolina’s loss to Texas A&M during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams leaves the court following the Tar Heels’ 86-65 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
The sting of the loss to Texas A&M sinks in for North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) as media swarm around him inside the North Carolina locker room on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) removes his jersey as teammates Shea Rush (11), left and Aaron Rohlman (25) react to the loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Theo Pinson (1) head to the post game press conference with coach Roy Williams following the Tar Heels’ 86-65 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Theo Pinson (1) field questions following their 86-65 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams fields questions during a press conference following the Tar Heels’ loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Theo Pinson (1) field questions following their 86-65 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Tears well up in North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ eyes during the post game press conference following the Tar Heels’ 86-65 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
