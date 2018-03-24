Photo Gallery: Duke vs. Syracuse in Sweet 16 | 03.23.18

Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and teammate Trevon Duval (1) slap hands in the closing seconds of the game as they head in for a time out. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) arrives as Duke battled Syracuse in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim greets Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke sophomore Freddie Xu and the pep band play before Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith watches the team warm up before Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) goes after the rebound with Syracuse's Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) in the first half. Duke battled Syracuse in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) is fouled by Syracuse center Paschal Chukwu (13) in the first half. Duke battled Syracuse in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski voices his displeasure after a first half call against the Blue Devils. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) slams in two during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) is fouled as Syracuse's Matthew Moyer (2) and Bourama Sidibe (35) defend during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe (35) fouls Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marques Bolden (20) pulls in a rebound in front of Syracuse's Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) is fouled by Syracuse's Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) is fouled in the first half by Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (35). Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) winces in pain during the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski motions for his players to slap the floor late in the first half urging them to play defense against Syracuse. Duke battled Syracuse in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) is pumped late in the first half of Duke's game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
A Blue Devil fan cheers on the team during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) goes for a stick back in the second half against the Syracuse defense. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) tries to escape the pressure by Syracuse's Frank Howard (23) and Oshae Brissett (11) during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a call against his team in the first half against the Blue Devils. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) goes up to block a second half shot by Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11). Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) slams in two over Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe (35) during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) slams a dunk over Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (35) in the second half. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks with Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) and guard Trevon Duval (1) in the second half after forcibly removing his coat in disgust. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) slams in two as Syracuse's Paschal Chukwu (13) and Marek Dolezaj (21) defend during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) gathers the team in the second half against Syracuse . Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) pressures Syracuse's Paschal Chukwu (13) during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) shoots during Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) and Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (35) race for a loose ball in the second half of play. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with his team during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and guard Grayson Allen (3) converge on Syracuse guard Frank Howard (23) in the first half. Duke battled Syracuse in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) chases down a loose ball in the second half as Syracuse defenders close in. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) and Syracuse's Frank Howard (23) go after the ball during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches as the Blue Devils build a lead in the first half. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) reacts as Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) and guard Grayson Allen (3) converge on Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) in the second half. Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) celebrates making a 3-pointer during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is pumped up during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) celebrates making a three-pointer during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski checks with the officials during the second half of Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
With 51 seconds left in the game, Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) makes a basket to put the Blue Devils up 65-60 during Duke's 69-65 victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) greets fans after the Blkue Devils defeated Syracuse 69-65 in the NCAA Sweet 16, Friday , March 23, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. They will advance to play Kansas.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com