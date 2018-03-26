Photo Gallery: Duke vs. Kansas in Elite 8 | 03.25.18

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) drives around Kansas' Malik Newman (14) during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III arrives at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018 where the Blue Devils will play Kansas in the NCAA Elite 8.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) waits to be introduced before the Midwest Regional Final against Kansas at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) goes after the ball with Kansas' Lagerald Vick (2) during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) slams home his last dunk as a Blue Devil in the first half of the Kansas game. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots the ball as Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) and teammate center Udoka Azubuike (35) defend. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) dribbles around Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) during the first half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marques Bolden (20) reacts after slamming in two during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) attempts a shot over Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35). Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) puts in two while Kansas' Svi Mykhailiuk (10) guards him during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) and Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (35) go after the ball during the first half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) kicks the ball outside as Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) and center Udoka Azubuike (35) defend. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) drives around Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) is fouled by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) in the first half. Duke played Kansas in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) and Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22) fight for the ball during the first half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) goes up for a first half shot as the Kansas defense watches. Duke played Kansas in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) pressures Kansas' Malik Newman (14) during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and teammate center Marques Bolden (20) scramble for a loose ball in the first half against the Jayhawks. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) can't believe he was called for a foul during the first half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) and Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) go after the ball during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) slams in two during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) goes in for two points in the second half over the Jayhawk defense. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues with an official during the first half of Duke's game against Kansas in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) works the ball inside Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) in the first half. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) kicks the ball out to teammate Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the second half past Kansas defenders forward Silvio De Sousa (22) and guard Malik Newman (14) in the second half. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Lagerald Vick (2) pulls in a rebound between Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35), Javin DeLaurier (12) and Wendell Carter Jr (34) during Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22) defends Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) goes in to score in the first half. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
The Blue Devil defense converges on Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) in the second half. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) gets tangled up with Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) in the first half. Duke played Kansas in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) passes the ball away from Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) in the first half. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) passes the ball from the pressure by Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) and Udoka Azubuike (35) during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) contests a first half shot by Kansas guard Malik Newman (14). Duke played Kansas in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) takes the ball in against Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) in the first half. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates as a timeout is called during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) celebrates making a three-pointer during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) talks with Grayson Allen (3) during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (35) and Marcus Garrett (0) pressure Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) shoots as Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (35) defends during the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen's last second shot in regulation does not fall during Kansas' 85-81 victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) is called for his fifth foul as he blocks Kansas' Malik Newman (14) in overtime of Kansas' 85-81 victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) reacts as he heads back to the bench after fouling out against the Jayhawks. Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) blocks a shot by Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) in overtime of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) is consoled by teammate forward Jack White (41) as he fouls out against Kansas . Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) walks back on the court late in overtime of Kansas' 85-81 victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with his team in overtime of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) sits on the bench as time runs out for the Blue Devils and they lose to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) fouls Kansas' Malik Newman (14) in overtime during Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Kansas' Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates as he runs past Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) late in overtime of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after Kansas' 85-81 victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) hugs Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (35) after Kansas' 85-81 victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) leaves the court after Duke lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) leaves the court as his career ends as the Blue Devils lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke players Wendell Carter Jr (34), Brennan Besser (53) and Jack White (41) sit in quiet desperation in the locker room as the Blue Devils lost to Kansas in OT 85-81 in the NCAA Elite 8 , Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha., Neb.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen, right, and Marvin Bagley III talk in the press conference after Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over Duke in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com