North Carolina and Liberty will play a three-game football series from 2024 to 2031, UNC announced on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels will host Liberty on Oct. 19, 2024 and Sept. 6, 2031.

UNC will travel to Lynchburg, Va., on Sept. 16, 2028.

The Tar Heels defeated the Flames 56-29 at Kenan Stadium in 2014 in the only previous matchup.