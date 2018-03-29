Sam Perkins, former UNC great, elected to collegiate basketball hall of fame

Sam Perkins, who was a three-time All-American and started on North Carolina's 1982 NCAA championship team, has been elected to the National Collegiate Hall of Fame, UNC announced on Wednesday.
Perkins, from Latham, N.Y., played for the Tar Heels from 1981 to 1984 and left UNC as the program's all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker and second on the scoring list to Phil Ford.
Perkins was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1981 and was the ACC tournament MVP as a freshman. He starred along with James Worthy and Michael Jordan on UNC's 1982 team that defeated Georgetown to give coach Dean Smith his first NCAA title.
Perkins was drafted No. 4 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1984 NBA draft. He played 17 seasons in the NBA.
The induction ceremony is Nov. 18 in Kansas City, Mo.
Houston's Otis Birdsong, Arizona's Sean Elliott, Arkansas' Sidney Moncrief, Morgan State's Marvin Webster and Southern California's Paul Westphal, College of Charleston coach John Kresse and Oregon Tech coach Danny Miles will also be inducted.
