Sam Perkins, a member of the 1982 UNC national championship basketball team, attended the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Dec. 30, 2015, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Sam Perkins, a member of the 1982 UNC national championship basketball team, attended the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Dec. 30, 2015, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Sam Perkins, a member of the 1982 UNC national championship basketball team, attended the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Dec. 30, 2015, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

ACC

Sam Perkins, former UNC great, elected to collegiate basketball hall of fame

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 29, 2018 10:57 AM

Sam Perkins, who was a three-time All-American and started on North Carolina's 1982 NCAA championship team, has been elected to the National Collegiate Hall of Fame, UNC announced on Wednesday.

Perkins, from Latham, N.Y., played for the Tar Heels from 1981 to 1984 and left UNC as the program's all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker and second on the scoring list to Phil Ford.

Perkins was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1981 and was the ACC tournament MVP as a freshman. He starred along with James Worthy and Michael Jordan on UNC's 1982 team that defeated Georgetown to give coach Dean Smith his first NCAA title.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
_5164674.jpg.JPEG
North Carolina's Sam Perkins and James Worthy jump in the air after they defeated Georgetown 63-62 to win the NCAA championship played at the Superdome in New Orleans in this March 30, 1982 photo.
Ellis Lucia AP Photo/Times-Picayune

Perkins was drafted No. 4 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1984 NBA draft. He played 17 seasons in the NBA.

The induction ceremony is Nov. 18 in Kansas City, Mo.

Houston's Otis Birdsong, Arizona's Sean Elliott, Arkansas' Sidney Moncrief, Morgan State's Marvin Webster and Southern California's Paul Westphal, College of Charleston coach John Kresse and Oregon Tech coach Danny Miles will also be inducted.

1982celeb.jpg.JPEG
1982 NCAA champions (L-R): Sam Perkins, Jimmy Black, Michael Jordan, Matt Doherty, James Worthy.
UNC Athletics

  Comments  