What the newest McDonald's All Americans will bring to Duke, UNC next season

Nassir Little, a UNC signee and the McDonald's All American MVP, led the West with 28 points in its 131-128 win over the East in Wednesday's high school all-star game in Atlanta.

Six future Duke players, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones, and two North Carolina players, Little and Coby White, participated in the game, with four — Barrett, Williamson, Jones and Reddish — starting.





Here’s how those players did, and a breakdown of how they might fit in on their college teams next season:





Nassir Little, forward, 6-7, 205 pounds

McDonald's stats:21 minutes, 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3pt), 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal

How he played: Little played like he was tired of hearing all the hype surrounding the Duke's 2018 recruiting class, which is No. 1 in the country.Late in the McDonald's game, when defense was absent, Little challenged future Blue Devils Barrett and Williamson on the wing on consecutive possessions. Little’s 28 points were third all-time in the history of the McDonald’s game. With the game on the line, Little showed a competitive streak that all-star games normally lack.

At UNC: Coming off the bench, Little showed an ability to handle the basketball and, most importantly, to attack the basket. ESPN commentator Jay Williams compared Little to Theo Pinson, former UNC forward/guard, saying the Florida senior was a “taller, more athletic” version of Pinson, adding Little was a triple-double waiting to happen.

Coby White, combo guard, 6-5, 170 pounds

McDonald's stats: 19 minutes, 6 points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3pt), 1 assists, 1 steal

How he played: White probably can’t remember the last time he didn’t score in double-digits, but the future Tar Heel did show an ability to get to the basket against players as talented as he is. Both of his made baskets were from three-point range, making him a dangerous weapon for UNC coach Roy Williams next season.





At UNC: White played with the ball in his hand most of the game, but figures to be a combo guard for Roy Williams. With the departure of UNC forward/guard Joel Berry, the point guard spot is wide open next season. A backcourt of White, and sharpshooting Kenny Williams, who will be a senior next season, could be a dangerous one. White also proved he could play off the ball in the McDonald’s game. Either way, his ability to push the ball up the floor and get it to athletes like Little will earn him playing time.

R.J. Barrett, forward, 6-7, 200 pounds

McDonald's stats: 23 minutes, 26 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3pt), 3 rebounds, 1 assists

How he played: Barrett showed why he is the top recruit in the Class of 2018. Jay Williams predicted during the broadcast that Barrett would be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Barrett is a playing at a pro level right now, and a few months at Duke will only enhance his game. In the McDonald's game on Wednesday, he knocked down jumpers, attacked the basket, and filled the break on the wings. Barrett looked most comfortable putting the ball on the floor and penetrating. More so than anyone else on the floor, he looked like he was all business in the all-star game setting.





At Duke: The wing will be loaded at Duke next season with Williamson and Reddish joining Barrett, but the Canadian born Barrett is clearly the more versatile of the three. In an era of positionless basketball, Barrett will have no problem finding a role under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Zion Williamson, power forward, 6-7, 275 pounds

McDonald's stats: 17 minutes, 8 points (4-9 FG), 5 rebounds, 3 steals

How he played: A slimmer Williamson (he’s dropped almost 20 pounds since the end of his high school season) won the dunk contest Monday night, and picked up where he left off during the game on Wednesday. That’s what fans have come to expect from the highlight machine, who played it close to the basket Wednesday night. He did show off some handling skills, but at Duke he can leave most of that to his teammates. He did leave the game early with a thumb injury.

At Duke: Williamson’s job should be simple at Duke: run the floor and finish. He’ll have enough shooters and ball handlers around him that he can just be athletic and finish around the rim. Many want to see if he has a jump shot, but he won’t be forced to show it off and carry the load since he’ll be playing with four other All-Americans.

Tre Jones, point guard, 6-2, 175 pounds

McDonald's stats: 25 minutes, 7 points (3-5 FG), 8 assists, 2 steals

How he played: The ultimate point guard, Jones showed that he can score, but didn’t force it surrounded by so much talent. He got other players around him involved. The younger brother of former Duke guard Tyus Jones started the game for the West and looked comfortable from the jump.





At Duke: Krzyzewski could give Jones the ball and let him the lead the team. Duke has lacked a true, pass first point guard to set everyone up for the past couple of seasons, and Jones is the solution. What makes things even better is that Jones will have plenty of weapons around him to pad up his assist stats.





Cam Reddish, forward, 6-7, 211 pounds

McDonald's stats: 22 minutes, 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3pt), 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals

How he played: It's hard to tell who is more versatile between Reddish and Barrett. They are almost identical, with Reddish being 10 pounds heavier. Reddish can handle the ball and showed an ability to pass the ball, finishing with nine assists. Reddish also finished with five steals, using his length to his advantage on the wings.





At Duke: Reddish could play alongside Jones in the backcourt next season, or in the front court with Williamson. Reddish could play positions 1-4 for Krzyzewski. Again, positionless basketball will be key for Duke next year, and Barrett and Reddish make the team dangerous offensively.