Another NCAA tournament is in the books. A few things we learned along the way.

The NCAA tournament is played out somewhere near the intersection of ‘"Be careful what you wish for" and "Let that be a lesson to you. " Traffic is brisk, sight lines are often obscured, and intention has a way of colliding with unexpected road hazards.

Generalizations are freely offered to explain what happens or might happen, only to ultimately explain nothing. Take, for instance, the popular NCAA-tournament axiom that guards win championships. Tell that to North Carolina after it was overwhelmed inside by Texas A&M.

Or is it defense that wins championships? The Aggies held the Tar Heels to 33.3 percent shooting, six of 31 on 3-pointers, in the tournament’s second full round.

But, wait. Aren’t we told the tournament, like every game ever played, is all about matchups? Or is the key sticking with what got you this far?

Or maybe the path to victory requires framing each weekend separately, as Duke professes. A four-team tournament, or even smaller.

“This year we’re even looking at it as each game is a two-team tournament and if we lose we’re going home, we’re not playing in the next one,” Duke senior Grayson Allen said during the tournament. “It helps you change your focus from this huge, broad tournament to focusing in on your next opponent."

That safe and humble message apparently never reached Kentucky’s John Calipari, who sounded conflicting arguments that his team was an underdog and that it was significantly underrated as a fifth seed. Furthering a sense of aggrievement, Calipari identified formidable forces arrayed in the Wildcats’ path.

“They’re not going to make it easy for us,” he said, presumably referring either to the tournament selection committee or the world at-large. Citing a different, amorphous “they,” Calipari surveyed the South Region and lamented, “They call it murderer’s row, insane row.”

That assessment changed dramatically after the tournament’s first weekend. The region’s top four seeds – Virginia, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Arizona – all lost, clearing the way for UK to become the regional favorite. At that, Calipari’s tune grew more melodious.

“Forget the seeds,” the coach declared. “Everybody is 0-0 that’s moving forward and it's not about seeding -- it's about who is playing the best.” That team turned out to be Kansas State, not Kentucky, one set of Wildcats ousting the more glamorous contingent in the Sweet 16.

Sniping and griping over seeds and placement are nothing new. In 1991, when North Carolina was the top seed in the East Region, Dean Smith couldn’t resist a dismissive comment about the path confronting No. 2-seed Duke. “I think coaches shouldn’t talk about other people’s seeds,” Blue Devil coach Mike Krzyzewski shot back. “Talk about your own.”

Within a few weeks the seeding was forgotten. The Tar Heels faced no team seeded higher than ninth and reached the Final Four. Duke got there too, beating a fourth-seed and a seven along the way. UNC lost to Roy Williams’ Kansas team in the semifinals, then Duke beat the Jayhawks for Krzyzewski’s first national championship..

“You may look at other teams and say their path was the easiest. Who cares?” Krzyzewski asked rhetorically the subsequent summer.

The NCAA tournament does highlight more meaningful irritations, like the manner in which repeated video reviews by game officials can disrupt the flow of play and inadvertently advantage one team. This happens all season, but is especially evident in the early NCAA rounds, when games follow one another or overlap with machine-gun rapidity.

The use of high-definition video to assure the correctness of calls is a major improvement -- worth extending to review goaltending and basket interference on occasion. Taking an extra moment to determine whether a shot was a 2-pointer or a three, or which team deserves possession in a late-game situation, is worth the wait. (The latter change went into effect after the ball was incorrectly awarded to top-seed Syracuse on an out-of-bounds play late in a close 2012 NCAA contest against No. 16 UNC-Asheville.)

But replay delay is welcome only up to a point. Tournament games drag on interminably as officials review a single act from every conceivable angle in an apparent quest for exactitude. Because there are no time limits for video reviews, nor guidelines based on the importance of the call, the replay by-play becomes a lingering stopper in the fizzing flow of a game.

There also are no rules governing the period of limbo both teams endure during such delays. An early exploiter of this pocket of free time was Buzz Williams, then Marquette’s coach. Out of timeouts in the 2013 NCAA tournament second round, Williams, now at Virginia Tech, used the break created by a late-game video review to diagram a play that decided the outcome against Davidson. Losing coach Bob McKillop, who’d saved his timeouts, politely labeled this “an unfair advantage.”

Yet rulesmakers seem unbothered by this inequity. A simple solution would require a squad lacking a timeout to stand at mid-court while officials confer, banned from conversation or signals with the bench on pain of a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. An enforced state of silence has some precedent in college basketball – until the 1948-49 season coaches were not allowed to speak with players during a timeout.

Those coaches were not so prominent or handsomely compensated as the men currently plying college sidelines, 47 of them to the tune of $2 million or more annually from their schools. Seven of those $2 million men work in the ACC, paced by Krzyzewski’s $8.98 million, according to USA Today.

Mid-20th century basketball was restrictive in areas beyond pay and communication. Black players were deliberately excluded from many teams and campuses -- which is why more could be made of this year’s success by long-forgotten Loyola-Chicago.

Coach George Ireland’s Ramblers, braving slurs and threats, started four African-Americans en route to the 1963 NCAA championship. That defiance of prejudice occurred years before the ACC or SEC integrated, before Texas Western and its five black starters beat an all-white Kentucky squad coached by Adolph Rupp for the 1966 championship.

Like racial pioneers who came later, Ireland’s bunch set an example of courage and comity, the change they spearheaded on the court increasingly isolated in an age when resegregation has infected our schools and communities.