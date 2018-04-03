Duke got a lot of love in 'One Shining Moment.' Blink and you probably missed UNC.

March Madness is over, but its shining moments have been preserved in a video.
After Villanova cruised past Michigan in the NCAA men’s basketball championship Monday night, the league released the 2018 version of the montage set to the classic David Barrett song “One Shining Moment.”
While the video features several appearances by Duke University players, and Kansas star and Raleigh native Devonté Graham, some may find it hard to spot North Carolina’s cameos. N.C. State didn’t make the cut, and neither did N.C. Central or Davidson.
The No. 9-seeded Wolfpack were eliminated by No. 8 Seton Hall in the first round, 94-83. So was No. 12 Davidson (78-73 to No. 5 Kentucky) and N.C. Central lost it’s First Four game against Texas Southern, 64-46.
West No. 2 seed North Carolina was dismissed in the second round by No. 7 Texas A&M, 86-65. And midwest No. 2 seed Duke fell in overtime against top-seeded Kansas in the Elite 8.
Duke had seven total appearances in this year’s video, mostly of Grayson Allen.
Even former Duke star Grant Hill, now a TBS broadcaster, made the highlight reel for his look of terror as Michigan’s Moritz Wagner leaped over the scorer’s table while chasing a loose ball.
Graham, the former Broughton High School star, wracked up eight appearances in the video.
The Tar Heels were granted just two brief clips – one showing Luke Maye in the game against Texas A&M and another of Theo Pinson.
