How these future Duke and UNC basketball players did in the Jordan Brand Classic

If Sunday's Jordan Brand Classic was any indication, Coby White and Nassir Little playing on the same team bodes well for North Carolina.

At the annual Jordan game in Brooklyn, N.Y., Little scored 24 points and White scored 21 for the Away squad. The Home squad won, 146-136 win, led by LSU commit Emmitt Williams, who had a Jordan Brand-record 44 points.





White, from Greenfield School in Wilson, and Little, from Orlando Christian Prep, each played in the McDonald’s All-American game last month in Atlanta, but were on opposite teams. Little was named the MVP of that game after scoring 28 points. In the Jordan Brand Classic, he was named the Away team MVP. Little, the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2018, added six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.





White, who averaged 30 points per game this season, bounced back from an off night at the McDonald’s game (6 points), adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals at the Jordan Brand Classic.





Future Duke forward Cam Reddish and guard Tre Jones played for the Home team, opposite White and Little. Reddish finished with 19 points. Jones added eight assists.

Zion Williamson, who is also part of Duke's 2018 recruiting class, did not participate in the game. Williamson, the No. 3 player in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports, was at the game, but watched from the sidelines in street clothes. Williamson injured his thumb in the final minutes of the McDonald’s All-American game last month, and his hand was heavily wrapped Sunday.

R.J. Barrett, also headed to Duke, was named to the Jordan Brand roster, but sat out the game to rest.