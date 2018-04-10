Grayson’s Allen Smith is committed to UNC football. Yeah, you read that right.

If you aren’t careful, you might get the impression an outgoing Duke basketball star is extending his college athletics career in another sport and for a rival team.
Grayson Allen isn’t joining the North Carolina football roster. But Grayson’s Allen Smith is committed to join the UNC team in 2019.
Smith – a 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star outside linebacker – is a junior at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., east of Atlanta
The school has gained much attention from major college football programs, as home to eight of the top 50 Class of 2019 prospects in Georgia, according to composite rankings by 247sports.
Smith on Saturday posted that he is “1000% Committed” to become a Tar Heel.
Smith’s commitment came one day after a visit to the Chapel Hill campus, 247sports reported.
He picked UNC out of a final five list that included Louisville, Oregon, Nebraska and Penn State, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
“Overall, I liked the entire campus,” Smith told his local newspaper. “It was a great visit. Coach (Larry) Fedora kept it real from the jump. He welcomed me like I was his son.”
