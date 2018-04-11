North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott: ‘I’m very excited about this offense and where it’s heading’

Elliott talks about the competition for the starting quarterback position and the outlook for next season following practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
No off-season for Green Hope's Jordyn Adams

ACC

No off-season for Green Hope's Jordyn Adams

Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

ACC

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.