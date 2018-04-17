NC State baseball tops UNC in 'Duel at the DBAP'

Tuesday’s game between North Carolina and N.C. State technically wasn’t an ACC game. The division-leading Wolfpack treated it like one anyway.
Freshman catcher Patrick Bailey homered and drove in three runs to lead N.C. State to a 8-3 win over the Tar Heels at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
N.C. State (29-7) has the best record in ACC play, at 13-5 and in first place in the Atlantic Division, and just keep knocking down the conference foes in front of them, whether it counts in the conference standings or not.
The nonconference game was set up by UNC (24-13) coach Mike Fox and N.C. State coach Elliott Avent as a way to promote college baseball and help both teams with their strength of schedule. The rivals will have a proper three-game set in Raleigh next weekend.
This was the first time these two got together in Durham since an epic 18-inning game, won by UNC, in the 2013 ACC tournament.
Bailey pegged N.C. State to an early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the second inning. The Wolfpack got two more runs in the fourth on some sloppy fielding by UNC.
The Heels trailed 5-1, after Bailey added an RBI-single, until Ashton McGee delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth. UNC had runners on first and third but Kent Klyman got Cody Roberts to strike out swinging.
Evan Edwards added some insurance in the top of the ninth with a three-run home run for the Wolfpack.
Comments