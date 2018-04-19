Beer at the college ballgame? NCAA allows alcohol sales at D-I title events.

The NCAA has apparently realized some untapped potential.

The organization’s Division I Council on Wednesday announced it eliminated restrictions on alcohol sales at Division I championship events.

The move comes two years after a pilot program that started allowing alcohol sales in general seating at College World Series events expanded to include the Football Championship Subdivision championship football game and championships in wrestling, lacrosse, ice hockey and volleyball.

The change was one of several to come out of the council’s meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in Indianapolis.

A new recruiting model effective next school year “allows potential student-athletes more time to make thoughtful decisions about their next steps after high school,” according to a news release. Basically, it means student-athletes can make official visits to colleges earlier.

Restrictions preventing FCS programs from hiring people with ties to prospective student-athlete to work at camps or clinics were tossed out, “because hiring people to secure recruits is not an issue in that subdivision,” the release said.

Another rule adopted during the meetings prohibits former student-athletes from participating in practice with their former college football programs.

The council also tabled a decision a proposal to allow players to participate in up to four football games per year without burning a season of eligibility.