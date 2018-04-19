Where the top Duke, UNC Class of 2018 basketball recruits landed in final rankings

On Thursday morning, 247Sports released its final player rankings for the Class of 2018, and there was a shake up in the top five that involves some future ACC players.

Duke signees R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish remain No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The duo have jockeyed for the top spot for most of their prep careers, with Barrett, who reclassified from the Class of 2019, holding down the top spot for most of his senior season. Barrett scored 26 points in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28, and scored 20 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out six assists for the World Team at the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland on April 13.





Behind Barrett and Reddish is where things look different. The No. 3 spot, which was previously held by Duke commit Zion Williamson, is now held by North Carolina signee Nassir Little. The 6-7 small forward from Florida was ranked No. 7 before having a couple of impressive performances during recent All-Star games.





Little came off the bench at the McDonald’s All-American game last month in Atlanta, but walked away with MVP honors after scoring 28 points to lead the West Team to victory. On April 8 at the Jordan Brand Classic, Little scored 24 points and was named MVP of the Away squad.

Williamson, from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School, fell to the No 5 spot. The top power forward in the Class of 2018, Williamson scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds in the McDonald’s All-American game, but injured his hand late in the second half. He didn’t return and watched the Jordan Brand Classic from the sidelines with his hand heavily wrapped.

Future Duke point guard Tre Jones finished No. 12 in the final rankings, but is considered the No. 1 point guard in the class, while Wilson’s Coby White, a future Tar Heel, finished No. 22.