College World Series: The schedule, how to watch and the matchups that got us here

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

June 19, 2018 11:09 AM

The penultimate stage in the quest for a College World Series title is underway in Omaha, Neb.

Winners of the eight Super Regionals were split into two double-elimination brackets — Texas, Florida, Arkansas and Texas Tech in one bracket, and Mississippi State, Oregon State, North Carolina and Washington in the other.

The two remaining teams will compete in a best-of-three series in the College World Series finals, which begin June 25.

Here's the full game schedule with broadcast information and scores, and results and coverage from the 16-team Super Regional round and 64-team Regional round.

(All times ET)

College World Series

Saturday, June 16

Game 1: North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Game 2: Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

Sunday, June 17

Game 3: Arkansas 11, Texas 5

Game 4: Texas Tech 6, Florida 3

Monday, June 18

Game 5: Oregon State 14, Washington 5

Tuesday, June 19

Game 6: Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2

Game 7: Texas vs. Florida, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 20

Game 9: Oregon State vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 21

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, June 22

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 23

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

College World Series Finals

Monday, June 25

Game 1: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26

Game 2: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27

Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Regional recap

Austin — Tennessee Tech at Texas

Game 1: Tennessee Tech 5, Texas 4

Game 2: Texas 4, Tennessee Tech 2

Game 3: Texas 5, Tennessee Tech 2

Chapel Hill — Stetson at North Carolina

Game 1: North Carolina 7, Stetson 4

Game 2: North Carolina 7, Stetson 5

Corvallis — Minnesota at Oregon State

Game 1: Oregon State 8, Minnesota 1

Game 2: Oregon State 6, Minnesota 3

Fayetteville — South Carolina at Arkansas

Game 1: Arkansas 9, South Carolina 3

Game 2: South Carolina 8, Arkansas 5

Game 3: Arkansas 14, South Carolina 4

Fullerton — Washington at Cal State Fullerton

Game 1: Washington 8, Cal State Fullerton 5

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton 5, Washington 2

Game 3: Washington 6, Cal State Fullerton 5 (10)

Gainesville — Auburn at Florida

Game 1: Florida 8, Auburn 2

Game 2: Auburn 3, Florida 2

Game 3: Florida 3, Auburn 2

Lubbock — Duke at Texas Tech

Game 1: Texas Tech 6, Duke 4

Game 2: Duke 11, Texas Tech 2

Game 3: Texas Tech 6, Duke 2

Nashville — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Game 1: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8

Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3

Game 3: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 6 (11)

