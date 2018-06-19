College World Series: The schedule, how to watch and the matchups that got us here

The penultimate stage in the quest for a College World Series title is underway in Omaha, Neb.
Winners of the eight Super Regionals were split into two double-elimination brackets — Texas, Florida, Arkansas and Texas Tech in one bracket, and Mississippi State, Oregon State, North Carolina and Washington in the other.
The two remaining teams will compete in a best-of-three series in the College World Series finals, which begin June 25.
Here's the full game schedule with broadcast information and scores, and results and coverage from the 16-team Super Regional round and 64-team Regional round.
(All times ET)
College World Series
Saturday, June 16
Game 1: North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Game 2: Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
Sunday, June 17
Game 3: Arkansas 11, Texas 5
Game 4: Texas Tech 6, Florida 3
Monday, June 18
Game 5: Oregon State 14, Washington 5
Tuesday, June 19
Game 6: Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
Game 7: Texas vs. Florida, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 8: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 20
Game 9: Oregon State vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, June 21
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Friday, June 22
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, June 23
Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
College World Series Finals
Monday, June 25
Game 1: 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26
Game 2: 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27
Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Regional recap
Austin — Tennessee Tech at Texas
Game 1: Tennessee Tech 5, Texas 4
Game 2: Texas 4, Tennessee Tech 2
Game 3: Texas 5, Tennessee Tech 2
Read More
Chapel Hill — Stetson at North Carolina
Game 1: North Carolina 7, Stetson 4
Game 2: North Carolina 7, Stetson 5
Corvallis — Minnesota at Oregon State
Game 1: Oregon State 8, Minnesota 1
Game 2: Oregon State 6, Minnesota 3
Fayetteville — South Carolina at Arkansas
Game 1: Arkansas 9, South Carolina 3
Game 2: South Carolina 8, Arkansas 5
Game 3: Arkansas 14, South Carolina 4
Fullerton — Washington at Cal State Fullerton
Game 1: Washington 8, Cal State Fullerton 5
Game 2: Cal State Fullerton 5, Washington 2
Game 3: Washington 6, Cal State Fullerton 5 (10)
Gainesville — Auburn at Florida
Game 1: Florida 8, Auburn 2
Game 2: Auburn 3, Florida 2
Game 3: Florida 3, Auburn 2
Lubbock — Duke at Texas Tech
Game 1: Texas Tech 6, Duke 4
Game 2: Duke 11, Texas Tech 2
Game 3: Texas Tech 6, Duke 2
Nashville — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
Game 1: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8
Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3
Comments