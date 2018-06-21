'This is the hardest part of coaching'

UNC coach Mike Fox, as well as junior Kyle Datres and senior Zack Gahagan, talk about the Tar Heels' loss to Oregon State in the College World Series elimination game Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Omaha, Neb, The loss ends UNC;s season
'We just gotta flush that one'

UNC coach Mike Fox and fielder Cody Roberts talk about the Tar Heels' loss to Mississippi State in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

UNC's 2017 championship sign goes up again along I-40

The NC Department of Transportation is putting up another sign commemorating UNC's 2017 national basketball championship, this time in a spot on Interstate 40 it hopes rival NC State University fans find a more respectful distance from PNC Arena.

Find out what Luke Maye leaned from his NBA workouts

Maye talks about his NBA workout experience, why he is returning for his senior season at North Carolina and how he deals with his celebrity in public, during a press conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.