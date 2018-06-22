Fox, UNC agree in principle on new contract

A day after returning from the College World Series, North Carolina baseball coach Mike Fox has agreed in principle on a new contract extension, it was announced Friday.
Fox's current contract ends June 30. He said Thursday that a new contract would be a "formality" and that he would be remaining as coach.
“Mike has done an outstanding job, not only this season with a return trip to Omaha, but for two decades in building one of the top baseball programs in the country,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.
“He and I have been discussing terms of a new contract over the course of this season, we have agreed in principle, and will work out the details in the near future. Mike has demonstrated a strong commitment to academic and personal development as well as being successful on the field and we are thrilled to know he will be here for the long term.”
Fox, named the 2018 ACC coach of the year, led the Tar Heels to a first-place finish in the ACC's Coastal Division and the school's seventh berth in the College World Series in the past 13 years.
