August 27, 2016 10:42 PM

Quick hits: Duke football

2015

4-4 ACC, 8-5 overall

Coach David Cutcliffe

Record at Duke: 48-53, eight seasons

Returning starters

Offense: Six; Defense: Six

Best-case scenario

8-4: Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Parker Boehme make up for loss of Thomas Sirk to injury, defense is improved, Duke wins five of six at home and splits its six road games.

Worst-case scenario

4-8: The quarterback spot remains a season-long problem, defense continues to allow too many big plays and Devils struggle on road.

Predicted finish

6-6, 4-4 in ACC

Chip Alexander

ACC

