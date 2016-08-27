Quick hits: Duke football

2015
4-4 ACC, 8-5 overall
Coach David Cutcliffe
Record at Duke: 48-53, eight seasons
Returning starters
Offense: Six; Defense: Six
Best-case scenario
8-4: Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Parker Boehme make up for loss of Thomas Sirk to injury, defense is improved, Duke wins five of six at home and splits its six road games.
Worst-case scenario
4-8: The quarterback spot remains a season-long problem, defense continues to allow too many big plays and Devils struggle on road.
Predicted finish
6-6, 4-4 in ACC
Chip Alexander
Comments