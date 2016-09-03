Photo Gallery: Georgia 33, North Carolina 24 | 09.03.16

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora leads his team into the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The North Carolina Marching Tar Heels wait to enter the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina fans wait for the team to arrive at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones is greeted by Tar Heel fans at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shannon Byrd of Warner Robins, Ga. the mother of UNC quarterback Logan Byrd gets a hug from North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham gives a thumbs up to fans as he walks with the football team during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky carries a brief case as he leaves the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center and heads to the locker room in the Georgia Dome on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik encourages his player as they warm up for game against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina tailback T.J. Logan carries the ball as the Tar Heels warm up for game against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina wide receiver Bug Howard stretches prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer and his teammates enter the Georgia Dome for their game against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Des Lawrence (2) stops Georgia’s Nick Chubb (27) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Des Lawrence (2) and Andre Smith (10) celebrate after stopped Georgia;s Nick Chubb in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia’s David Marshall (51) Maurice Smith (2) stop North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer (3) after a pass completion from Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia’s Dominick Sanders (24) stop North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Malik Carney (53) stops Georgia running Nick Chubb (27) for a loss in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones (90) sacks Georgia quarterback Greyson Lambert (11) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells instructions to his team during the second quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina tailback T.J. Logan (8) rushed for 30 yards in the second quarter ahead of Georgia’s Malkom Parrish (14) in the second quarter to set up the Tar Heels’ only touchdown in the first half on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina tailback T.J. Logan (8) rushes for 30 yards in the second quarter to set up the Tar Heels’ only touchdown in the first half on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) scores untouched on a one yard run in the second quarter ahead of Georgia's Malkom Parrish (14) on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Caleb Peterson (70) hoists quarterback Mitch Trubisky after Trubisky scored a touchdown on a one yard run in the second quarter against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora give s thumbs up to his player after a touchdown by Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Austin Propel (7) can’t reel in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter ahead of Georgia’s Juwuan Briscoe (12) on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora confers with quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb (36) and cornerback Des Lawrence (2) focus to slowing Georgia running Nick Chubb (27) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) and Malik Carney (53) stop Georgia’s Nick Chubb (27) in the second quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora waits for an official review of a disputed play in the third quarter against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina defensive back Patrice Rene (5) is called for interference in the third quarter against Georgia’s Reggie Davis (81) on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora is called for unsportsmanlike-conduct in the third quarter against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) stopped by a host of Georgia defenders in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Trubisky was 24-40 for 156 yards, with no interceptions and now touchdowns in his first start for the Tar Heels.
Georgia fans stir themselves into a frenzy after taking the lead over North Carolina in the second half on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Mack Hollins (13) and M.J. Stewart (6) chase down Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie (16) on a punt return in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia
North Carolina’s Donnie Miles stops Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie (16) on a punt return in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) watches a replay on the scoreboard of Nick Chubb’s 55 yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to secure Georgia’s 33-24 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia’s Jaleel Laguins (25) and Roquan Smith (3) stop North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer (3) after a pass completion from Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer (3) takes a seat on a cooler after the last series by the Tar Heels fell short at the end of the fourth quarter giving Georgia a 33-24 victory on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb (36) and his teammates leave the field dejected following their 33-24 loss to Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mack Hollins (13), smiling as he walks off the field with his dejected teammates following loss to Georgia, " We'll win 14 in a row."
North Carolina defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) and quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) stand together during the playing of the alma mater following their 33-24 loss on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and his teammates leave the field dejected following their 33-24 loss to Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora waves to fans as he leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.
