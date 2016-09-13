Clemson coach would not discipline player for anthem protest

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target Pause

3:51 Deshaun Watson embraces Heisman talk

0:44 Mackensie Alexander at Clemson Pro Day

2:17 VIDEO: Top RB Tavien Feaster discusses signing with Clemson

0:25 VIDEO: Why four-star OL John Simpson picked Clemson

1:16 Rock Hill again considers smoking ban at parks

0:52 Fort Mill gun store robbery

1:05 Video: York's Bobby Carroll talks about Fort Mill coach Ed Susi and dealing with 0-3 start

1:09 Joe Biden orders milkshake and tips a twenty

1:28 Joe Biden talks politics at site of Rock Hill civil rights protests